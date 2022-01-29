El Campo Elks Lodge No. 1749 donation to Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church “Labor of Love” Food Pantry.
The El Campo Elks Lodge made a product purchase from H-E-B of $1,750 to assist the Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church “Labor of Love” Food Pantry program. The program was created in 2005 to provide much needed food items to local families that may be struggling to fill their pantries.
The funds were made available to the local Elks Lodge through a Elks National Foundation Community Investment Program grant.
The Elks National Foundation program is funded through donations by Elk Members. This year, the ENF allocated $14.9 million to fund the Community Investments Program, investing in Elks communities through grants for Elks Lodges. Community Investments Program grants offer the Lodges an opportunity to serve their community in ways that will raise the Lodge’s profile, energize the membership, encourage former members to return to the fold, and gain the notice of people who want to be part of an organization that’s doing great things.
