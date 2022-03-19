Youngsters won awards for taking the course “Learning the Sounds of Fire Safety” with our fire chief James George and assistant fire chief Bill Morris. On hand also were firefighter Frank Olsovsky Jr. and the EVFD mascot Sparky.
Participants from El Campo Middle School, St. Philip Catholic School and El Campo Mennonite School learned how to recognize fire alarm and smoke detector sounds along with safety measures to take when hearing those sounds.
Key messages they learned include: When a smoke or carbon monoxide alarm sounds, respond immediately by exiting the home as quickly as possible.
Students also learned that when an alarm begins to chirp, it may mean that the batteries are running low and need to be replaced.
They learned about faulty alarms, testing smoke detectors and what to do if there is a deaf or hard of hearing person in the house when an alarm goes off.
Do you know the difference between the sounds of a smoke alarm and a carbon monoxide alarm? It turns out, it’s three beeps for smoke alarms; four beeps for carbon monoxide alarms.
According to the National Fire Prevention Association, working smoke alarms in the home reduce the risk of dying in a fire by more than half.
However, almost 3 out of 5 home fire deaths occur in homes with no smoke alarms (41 percent) or smoke alarms that failed to operate (16 percent). Missing or non-functional power sources, including missing or disconnected batteries, dead batteries, and disconnected hardwired alarms or other AC power issues, are the most common factors when smoke alarms fail to operate.
People tend to remove smoke alarm batteries or dismantle alarms altogether when the alarm begins to chirp as a result of low batteries or the alarm is no longer working properly, or when experiencing nuisance alarms. These behaviors present serious risks to safety that can have tragic consequences in the event of a fire.
“Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety,” helps people better understand the reasons smoke alarms may sound and provides the know-how to effectively address them.
You can learn more at the National Fire Protection Association website https://www.nfpa.org.
