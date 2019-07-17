Ronnie and Pat Mamerow of El Campo announce the engagement of their daughter, Melanie Mamerow, to Jake Lauritsen, son of Robert and Jennifer Kollaja of El Campo.
The bride-to-be graduated from Louise High School in 2012 and Victoria College in 2017. She is a registered nurse at DeTar Hospital in Victoria.
The future groom graduated from El Campo High School in 2012 and attended Wharton County Junior College. He is a truck driver for HMR Transportation.
The couple’s wedding will take place at 2 p.m. Aug. 17, 2019 at Christ Lutheran Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.