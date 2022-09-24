Service Dogs, Loving Dogs
Animals serve many roles in their human companions' lives. In addition to being loyal pets, animals help wrangle livestock, assist police and rescue personnel, sniff out illnesses, and perform other lifesaving or comforting tasks.

Service dogs provide immeasurable value to the individuals who rely on them. The Americans with Disabilities Act says service dogs are those that are specifically trained to perform certain tasks for people with disabilities. The services provided can help individuals with psychiatric, physical, sensory, intellectual, or mental disabilities.

