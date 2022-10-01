A Beautiful Front Porch

David and Sandra Perez moved into this home one year ago this September and did a lot of work to get the back and the front (above) to look the way it does.

After moving from Channelview, one year ago this September, David and Sandra Perez have turned their yard into an award-winning piece of heaven.

“We are happy and excited to see our hard work being noticed,” Sandra said.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.