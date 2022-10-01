After moving from Channelview, one year ago this September, David and Sandra Perez have turned their yard into an award-winning piece of heaven.
“We are happy and excited to see our hard work being noticed,” Sandra said.
After moving from Channelview, one year ago this September, David and Sandra Perez have turned their yard into an award-winning piece of heaven.
“We are happy and excited to see our hard work being noticed,” Sandra said.
Ruth Speckels and Barbara Hrncir selected their property at 401 S. Mechanic for El Campo Garden Club’s Yard of the Month for October.
“I spent a lot of time outside, in the yard, doing little projects at a time,” David said. He retired when moving from the Houston area, but now works for the Parks Department, City of El Campo.
When they moved into the home, the yard had overgrown trees and no flowers at all. David does the heavy lifting for yard work and Sandra picks the flowers and plants that work.
“We do a lot of watering, adding plant food every three months,” Sandra said, “And, we aerate the soil.”
The couple does all of the yard work themselves, they turned the dirt patch behind the house into a grassy, plant-filled garden with all that work.
The garden holds mums, coleus, plumbago and mandavilla vines, as well as spider lilies Sandra got from her mom.
The couple believes they received the award for all the hard work they did keeping the garden up through the summer - a particularly dry summer.
“It took a lot of watering to keep everything alive, but we kept watering,” David said.
Sandra relies on her mom’s plant and gardening advice, and sometimes a consult with a local nursery.
The two look to adding a patio in the near future and, in general, continuing to improve their yard. For now, they really enjoy sitting on the front porch and enjoying the gardens they’ve built.
