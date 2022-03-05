Curb appeal on Avenue I lands EC family Yard of the Month

The Juarez family have carefully tended and developed their landscaped yard for more than eight years on Avenue I, and this year it paid off when El Campo Garden Club’s Nancy Brooks and Mary Soechting awarded them Yard of the Month for March.
“It was such an honor to receive the call that we had been chosen,” Melissa Juarez said, “our passion for yard work came from my mom.”
Her mom loved being outside in her flower beds and over the years taught her much about plants and flowers. She has since then passed that learning on to her husband, Joseph.
“Some of my favorite memories with my mom are of her taking me on trips to different nurseries and filling up the whole back of the car with as many plants and flowers as we could,” Juarez said.
Together they removed a lot of the bushes that were all the way round the entire house in order to add spots of color and different heights to the landscaped areas. They also added rocks, fountains and seating areas in the front and back yards.
Winning won’t go to their head, they still have more plans to change and improve the landscape with future projects.
“We started a patio area in the back yard that we are still working on,” she said. The holidays, cold weather and a “crazy amount of acorns” halted progress for a while, but they’re excited to finish up that project this spring and summer.
The Juarez family knows their yard has a lot of curb appeal. It is a corner lot and they always decorate for holidays like Halloween and Christmas.
“The decorations draw a lot of attention to our home so we like to make sure the landscape always looks nice.” Juarez said.
The bridge in the front yard was given to them by Melissa’s parents. It was a favorite part of their own yard until they decided to put in a pool and could no longer keep it. Half of that bridge is in the front yard and they hope to use the other half in the back.
“We created a seating area in the back that we dedicated to the memory of my mom, who passed in November of 2020,” Juarez said.
In the warmer months they add a lot of color to the yard by planting petunias, pansies, marigold and coleus.
Asked what tips she has for success in gardening Juarez said, “You have to be willing to work consistently in your yard in order to maintain it.”
The family works in the garden landscape every weekend cleaning, weeding and performing maintenance chores.
“If you do a little here and there, it doesn’t become so overwhelming,” she said. “If you let it go for too long without tending it, you will probably lose motivation and it will get out of control.”
The family takes care of the yard themselves, sharing the workload. Joseph takes care of changing out sprinkler heads and fixing leaks in the watering system, as well as all the hedge work and fertilizing. Together they mow, rake and bag leaves, freshen dirt and mulch and anything else that’s needed.
“Doing it together makes it less work and it’s something we enjoy doing,” Juarez said.
This family also enjoys reading Leon Macha’s articles in the Leader-News and following Randy Lemmons and Garden Answers on Facebook.
“They all give helpful tips on yard maintenance and are very encouraging,” Juarez said.
