Weather guys and gals just love to create news rather than just report the weather.
At times you would think that we are entering the next Ice Age, instead of just having an invigorating 35 degree morning. If they were doing their best weather reporting, they would occasionally tack on the number of Chilling Hours accumulated as a favor to their plant growing audience.
This year in Wharton County we accumulated about 650 hours of ‘chilling’. That was great, considering how late the cold weather finely arrived.
‘Chilling’ in the plant world is the number of hours of temperatures below 45 degrees. Certain plants (especially, deciduous fruit trees) respond in different ways as the chilling hour tally increases before the big warm up of spring.
There are fruit tree varieties bred and selected for all regions of our Great State of Texas. If you buy the variety with the ‘chilling’ requirements that don’t match what happens in your region, YOU ARE OUT OF LUCK and your money is wasted.
If you live in an area (like ours) where accumulated hours of chilling are not predictable or reliable, YOU ARE OUT OF LUCK. If your goal is to make a living producing fruit for sale at the market YOU ARE OUT OF LUCK.
A good, cold winter is great for many purposes. Most folks are quick to predict that insect populations will diminish. There may be a tiny grain of truth in that, but even after a hard freeze you can be assured that insects will be plentiful in short order.
The benefit that I observe after cold winters is the vigor with which plants explode into new foliage and flower. That cold induced dormancy is really important. We are seeing that now.
Several early blooming trees are making an above average showing. So far Mexican Plum, Texas Mountain Laurel, and Redbuds are blooming proudly. Others will follow soon. Be observant and enjoy the beauty.
The accumulation of ‘chilling hours’ is really important to certain fruiting plants. Varieties of peaches, plums, blackberries, apples, etc. have varying chilling requirements. Certain numbers of hours of temperatures between 32 and 45F are needed for normal development and growth of leaf and flower buds.
That is why it is so important to know what variety to buy BEFORE you shop for fruit trees. Buy the wrong variety and you get poor results. The best website for that information is always: www.aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu
This reliable information source will show you the chilling hours to be expected in your area and the varieties that are likely to work the best for your needs. Read all about it FIRST, and then be an informed consumer.
We live in a zone where we expect to receive 400-500 chilling hours. We all also realize that our weather is highly unpredictable. That is a big part of why you don’t see thousands of acres of orchards in our county.
That is why I am always wishing for more cold weather, while all of you are shivering and praying for a warm spell. I don’t seek the extreme cold like February of 2021, but just consistent chilling in the fruit producing areas of Texas where great tasting fruit originates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.