The fifth annual KZ Jamboree Cook-off & Benefit is Saturday, April 29, at the Wharton County Fairgrounds.
This free family-friendly event will be open to the public from noon-7 p.m. with a barbecue cook-off, silent and live auctions.
The mission of the KZ Jamboree is to bring awareness to mental health, PTSD and suicide prevention. All proceeds benefit local non-profit organizations, Camp Hope and NAMI Greater Houston (The National Alliance on Mental Illness).
The KZ Jamboree celebrates five years of being on mission this year. In 2019, the KZ began as a
celebration of the life of Keith Zahradnik, who died in March of 2018. The first KZ jamboree was held at a friend’s home in East Bernard and has grown since then. It still has the same backyard family gathering feel and continues on the same important mission.
The Zahradniks, Keith’s family, are Wharton and Sugar Land locals. Zahradnik was a graduate of Kempner High School in Fort Bend Independent School District, a proud graduate of Texas A&M University. Zahradnik was an avid hunter and fisherman and a fun-loving and loyal friend and family member.
The jamboree events begin at noon with the live auction at 3 p.m. The silent auction will end at 4 p.m. and awards will be presented at 6 p.m. Cook-off set-up and turn-in times will be provided once registered. For more information visit www.facebook.com/KZjamboree.
