TEEC met Wednesday, Aug. 10, at the Taiton Parish Hall. Changes were made to the club’s standing rules. Proposed changes to the by-laws will be voted on at the Sept. meeting.
The community service project will be collecting comfort items for the Veterans Hospital.
A luncheon of fried chicken and sides was served with ice cream bars were for dessert. Members recalled that, in previous years, a nighttime ice cream social with husbands and other guests was held. They recalled a member sitting on top of the freezer someone had brought while someone else cranked the handle.
Members were given a list of special days in Aug. Wednesday was National Lazy Day. Other days to note included National Relaxation Day on the Aug. 15, National Senior Day on the Aug. 21 and National be an Angel Day on Aug. 22.
Olivia McDonald, reported for this club.
