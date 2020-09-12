NORFOLK, Va. - A 2013 El Campo High School graduate and native of El Campo, was meritoriously advanced to petty officer second class serving at Naval Computer and Telecommunications Area Master Station Atlantic (NCTAMS LANT) in Norfolk, Va.
Petty Officer 2nd Class Arturo Martinez, currently serving in the Navy for three years, is an electronics technician responsible for maintaining and repairing various electrical equipment.
“It is a great honor to have received this meritorious advancement, and to know my leadership has the faith and confidence in me to stand out and become a great leader in my own right,” Martinez said.
The Meritorious Advancement Program (MAP) is intended to give commanding officers the opportunity to recognize their best sailors by advancing them when they are ready for the next level of responsibility.
NCTAMS LANT operates and defends responsive, resilient and secure computer and telecommunications systems, providing information superiority for global maritime and joint forces.
As a world class communications infrastructure, NCTAMS LANT ensures information superiority by providing assured command and control to operational forces globally throughout all dimensions of warfare.
Martinez’s father, Arturo Martinez Sr., and mother, Molly Mendoza, both reside in El Campo.
