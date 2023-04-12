Every journey through grief is unique to the person going through it, but those who have lost a child - no matter at what age or how long ago - do not have to make that journey alone thanks to a Strength for the Journey retreat from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church Family Center in Hallettsville.
Strength for the Journey is a grief support group of the Catholic Diocese of Victoria’s Office of Family Evangelization focused specifically on the grief that parents who have lost a child go through.
Pat Hoelscher, the diocese’s certified spiritual director, lost her child, El Campo High School 1998 senior Christina.
“Grief is a process that is not linear. Some people go through stages of grief and find that a trigger will set them back on their journey,” Hoelscher said.
Strength for the Journey helps anyone grieving through a yearly weekend retreat in the fall, a day retreat in the spring, and monthly meetings in Ganado at the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, 108 Sixth in Ganado, from 6:30-8 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month. There are no monthly meetings in the months of the day and weekend retreats.
“We encourage grieving families to attend the retreats. They don’t have to talk there, they can be anywhere in their journey, we just want them to know they are not alone in this process,” Hoelscher said.
Hoelscher has worked with the group and retreats for three years and helps people learn about the resources available to them. The Strength for the Journey team helps people with pastoral care from clergy members, peer-to-peer counseling, licensed, professional counselors, places for children to go and calls from team members when needed.
“We let them know they are not alone, and we use an analogy of the buffalo,” Hoelscher said. “When buffalo are confronted with any kind of threat, they don’t retreat or hide, they push through it,” she added
“We want people to feel welcome at the retreat and we don’t want them to feel pressured to talk. We have information they may need,” Hoelscher said.
There is no charge for the Saturday April 15 event although there will be a good-will offering basket. Pre-registration helps the hosts prepare for the number of people attending, snacks and lunch will be provided.
