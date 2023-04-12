Every journey through grief is unique to the person going through it, but those who have lost a child - no matter at what age or how long ago - do not have to make that journey alone thanks to a Strength for the Journey retreat from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church Family Center in Hallettsville.

Strength for the Journey is a grief support group of the Catholic Diocese of Victoria’s Office of Family Evangelization focused specifically on the grief that parents who have lost a child go through.

