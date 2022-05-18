Jan Johnson’s piano students presented a recital on Sunday afternoon at St. Roberts Catholic Church. Many mothers and grandmothers enjoyed spending part of their Mother’s Day listening to the musicians perform.
In her first recital, Brooklynn Kacer performed “Rockin’ the Boat” and “Island Daydream.” Other students performing were Dax England, Susannah Thompson, Rylan England, Benjamin Kacer, Blair Poenitzsch, Troy Villarreal, Eleanor Thompson, Cayden Witcher, Trace Smith, Jonah Poenitzsch, Logan Spencer, Trevor Smith, Baylie Lopez, Claire Crowell, Ella Rod and Savannah Morton.
A duet of “Amazing Grace” was presented by Rod and Crowell. Morton, Salutatorian for Louise High School’s class of 2022, performed “See You Again” from Furious 7 and “Don’t Wanna Leave You Blues.”
At the conclusion of the recital Morton was presented with a quilt featuring butterflies. Johnson, who created the quilt, reminded the parents “that is what these young people are supposed to do – develop their wings and fly.”
Mrs. Johnson offered a sincere “Thank You” to the staff of St. Roberts Catholic Church for allowing this event to take place in their sanctuary and for the use of their outstanding Yamaha grand piano.
