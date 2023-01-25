Celebrating a loyal life

Over the past year, library patrons may have noticed the library mascot, Libby, at the front doors. Libby adopted the Library in the fall of 2021. The Library Ladies have used their research and sleuthing skills to deduce Libby’s birthday to be on approximately Jan. 18. So if you happen to visit the Library soon, give Libby an extra pat and wish her many more happy birthdays. No birthday treats please. She has a compromised digestive system and can only eat certain foods.

With all this warm weather and sunshine, we should be in the month of April or May but it is just January! Happy 2023 everyone. May you be blessed with good fortune and happy days as well as strength for the journey. Those New Year’s Resolutions are still fresh and present in everyone’s minds. Why not resolve to read more and watch TV or be on the computer less? Maybe I am too old-school but I do enjoy a book, a story with a beginning, middle and end that doesn’t make me wait a week for the next chapter. Books and reading brings me much joy and takes me to my happy place.

As the new year starts off full speed ahead, the El Campo Branch Library is busy planning many upcoming fun events. There are several annual programs that are on the schedule and will be announced closer to the events. (Just a little heads up, Debra from DSG and Lisa Bubela have been talking with the Library Ladies about springtime events.)

