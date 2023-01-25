With all this warm weather and sunshine, we should be in the month of April or May but it is just January! Happy 2023 everyone. May you be blessed with good fortune and happy days as well as strength for the journey. Those New Year’s Resolutions are still fresh and present in everyone’s minds. Why not resolve to read more and watch TV or be on the computer less? Maybe I am too old-school but I do enjoy a book, a story with a beginning, middle and end that doesn’t make me wait a week for the next chapter. Books and reading brings me much joy and takes me to my happy place.
As the new year starts off full speed ahead, the El Campo Branch Library is busy planning many upcoming fun events. There are several annual programs that are on the schedule and will be announced closer to the events. (Just a little heads up, Debra from DSG and Lisa Bubela have been talking with the Library Ladies about springtime events.)
The annual give-away for Valentine’s Day is currently under way. There is an adorable, oversized unicorn and dinosaur just waiting to find their forever homes. All patrons of every age are eligible to win either animal and a box of chocolates! To enter the drawing, patrons must check out 5 items and then their name will be entered in the drawing. If they check out 10 items, their name will be entered twice. The prizes will be given away on Valentine’s Day, February 14.
On Jan. 31, the Economic Development Committee from Bay City will be at the El Campo Branch Library from 10 a.m. until noon to assist people with their applications for assistance with their utility bills. The applications are available for pick up at the Library. There will be no appointments scheduled to see committee members. It will be a first-come, first-served basis.
MHP Salud is now on the Library’s schedule to be at the Library every second Tuesday of the month. They help enroll people in Medicaid and get insurance assistance. This group has been aiding people for many years and are eager to branch out into Wharton County and offer much needed assistance to families.
With the beginning of a new year comes another year of income taxes! AARP has an assistance program for people to get their taxes done for free. The program begins Feb. 1 and ends April 14. The intake sheets are available at the El Campo Branch Library for individuals to pick up and complete prior to their appointment. More information is available at the Library. Stop by to pick up your forms and register for an appointment.
As depressing as it was to pull down the Christmas decorations, staff are eagerly moving into the Valentine spirit. Displays are reflecting the light-hearted fun and entertaining reading materials available for patrons to enjoy. There are so many choices to entertain a reader – Stephen King, Karen Kingsbury, Danielle Steel, Nora Roberts and so many more. Be sure to drop by the library and check out five items so you are eligible to win the cuddly reading buddies being given away on Valentine’s Day.
