November is National Hospice Month and the El Campo office of Houston Hospice took the opportunity to recognize area volunteers in a ceremony Friday. Nine volunteers received special recognition for their years of service and were bestowed a silver pin, gift basket and fresh roses to mark their years of dedication to the organization.
Patty Valle, Manager of Volunteer Services, said of her volunteers, “It’s a calling of the heart to be a part of people’s lives in the most difficult, but important part.”
Valle continued in a speech to commend the volunteers on their service quoting the words of the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to characterize these men and women saying they, “Have hearts full of grace and souls generated by love.”
Rana McClelland, President and CEO of Houston Hospice said, “These volunteers are the lifeblood of our organization. We cannot run without them.”
The hospice volunteers help in many different ways, giving time to not only provide care and comfort for patients and their families, but helping with administrative and clerical work too.
Awards were given in the following categories; with 20 years of service, Mary Ellen Benavidez, Elma Escobar, Sylvia Falcon, Cherie Moore, and Thomas Moore; 25 years of service, Kettie Konvicka; 30 years of service, Margaret Dixon and Ann Strarup; with 32 years of service, Ann Wilson.
Dixon, Strarup and Wilson were also awarded the Yellow Rose of Texas, an honorary commission for outstanding Texas women for their contribution to their community by Governor Greg Abbott. Strarup said of the honor, “I feel very blessed to have received this. Thank you Houston Hospice.”
