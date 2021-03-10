The cast and crew members of the El Campo High School UIL One Act play, “Pride and Prejudice” by Kate Hammil, competed at the District 24 AAAA UIL One Act play contest on March 5 at Royal High School. El Campo received high honors, earning four individual awards and advancing as one of the top three shows to Bi-District competition.
Receiving individual awards were senior Riley Respondek as the District Directors’ Choice Award for her role of Mrs. Bennett; junior Hali Hobbins, who received All Star Crew for lighting; senior Manna Trevino, an Honorable Mention All Star Cast recipient for her role as Lizzy; senior Melissa Martin, All Star Cast for her role as Mary and senior Austin Viktorin, for his dual role as Mr. Collins and Mr. Whickham.
The show is directed by Katrese Skinner and David Otradovsky.
The ECHS production of “Pride and Prejudice” is a new spin on Austin’s classic which explores the humor and absurdities in finding one’s perfect match.
“It has been a difficult year for all students competing in UIL activities,” Skinner said. “For awhile, it was uncertain whether or not the contests would take place. All performance host sites have put in COVID guidelines that must be followed for the contests to take place and UIL offers three different types of formats.”
District 24 AAAA voted to allow a socially distanced audience with limited seating.
Bi-District contest will be held at El Campo High School on Wednesday, March 24. The shows will begin at 11 a.m. El Campo will be the fifth show to perform.
“Please come support this fine group of young people,” Skinner said.
The top two shows will advance to the Region contest which will be held in April at Atascocita High School.
