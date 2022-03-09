Ellie Renee Titzman
Clint and Audrey Titzman of Friendswood announce the birth of their first child, a daughter named Ellie Renee Titzman.
The baby was born at Texas Childrens’ Pavilion for Women in Houston on Jan. 2, 2022. She weighed 7 lbs., 10 oz. at birth.
Maternal grandparents are Roy and Janice Smaistrla of El Campo. Paternal grandparents are Lambert and Rosalie Titzman of Gillett.
The mother is the former Audrey Renee Smaistrla of El Campo.
