El Campo High graduate and drill team director Melissa Reed Page provided instruction to young women auditioning for a spot on a Texas NFL cheer squad this past summer. She appears in two episodes of CMT’s Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders: Making The Team, a show that just completed its 16th season of filming.
“The show airs on CMT and follows the process it takes into auditions,” she said. “Hundreds and hundreds of girls attend the training camps. I worked with all the girls at training camp.”
In the first episode, which aired Friday, Oct. 1, Page provides instruction on proper stretching and other exercises to successfully do a high kick. She was then invited to return for episode 6, which is scheduled to air in late October, to help those who made the cut but were still struggling with the high kick technique.
“When I was there, there were 42 girls (who had made the cut),” she said. “I went in and showed them all different kinds of stretches.”
The camp and filming for episode 3 took place at The Star stadium in Frisco while episode 6 took place in a dance studio in Frisco.
Filming the first episode lasted until after midnight.
“We left after 1 a.m.,” she said. “We were on the field and it was a big process. It was a lot of fun being around that level ... they (cheerleaders) are extremely talented.”
This is not the first time Page has worked with the Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders.
“I’ve come and worked with them for the past three years,” she said.
As a drill team instructor for the past 28 years, Page has been leading the Emerald Belles drill team at Southlake-Carroll Senior High since 1997. When it came to filming the two episodes, Page had already had previous experience with television and filming since she and the Emerald Belles were featured on America’s Got Talent in 2019.
“It was a little familiar, because of all the experience with AGT,” she said.
Page also offered words of encouragement and praise to the women.
“They were all so nervous,” she said. “I told them ‘hey you got this.’ I just tried to be uplifting ... be that side that’s not critical, but to be a positive instructor.”
Page, the daughter of Lynn Reed and Jack Reed of El Campo, was a Ricebird cheerleader and graduated from El Campo High School in 1988. She graduated with honors from Texas State University in 1993 and was a member of the Texas State Strutter Dance Team and Orchesis Dance Company. She has received accolades from the Texas Dance Educators’ Association, including being a two-time finalist for Director of the Year and once for the Lifetime Achievement Award. Southlake Style awarded her the 2019 Brian R. Stebbins Award for her impact on the community. She was also the 2020 Chauncey Willingham winner for Outstanding Dragon Faculty and recognized as “Empowered Woman of the Year - Community” at the Women Empowered 2021 Luncheon hosted by Southlake Chamber of Commerce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.