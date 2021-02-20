As Cheri McGuirk retires as director of the El Campo Museum of Natural Science, an El Campo High School graduate will be taking her place.
William Hedstrom, class of 2012, graduated with a degree in general studies from Wharton County Junior College in 2014 and a bachelor’s in microbiology from Texas A&M University in 2017.
Prior to being hired as director, Hedstrom worked in various capacities for the Houston Museum of Natural Science over the past two years. He has experience working for non-profits in a museum setting.
“I was drawn to the museum director position because I’m passionate about educating people, and I love being able to share the museum experience with people,” Hedstrom said. “I look forward to being able to give back to my community using the skills I’ve cultivated.”
As McGuirk stays on for awhile to help Hedstrom in his new role, he is appreciative for her assistance.
“I’m working closely with Cheri to familiarize myself and allow a smooth transition from her stewardship into mine,” he said. “Her experience and instruction are absolutely vital in letting me hit the ground running to ensure the best experience for the community.”
While Hedstrom will continue with some of the same programming for children, he will bring new ideas for future expansion.
“There are plans in the works to expand the museum’s programs for both adults and children,” he said.
Hedstrom’s first official day on the job was Wednesday.
