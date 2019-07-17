Foster & Dreibrodt set November wedding date

Thomas and Michelle Foster of Palacios, formerly of Louise, announce the engagement of their daughter, Hannah Leigh Foster, to Colson Heath Dreibrodt, son of David and Linda Dreibrodt of Zorn.
The bride-to-be, who resides in Zorn, is a graduate of Louise High School and Texas A&M University. She is a fourth grade teacher for Lockhart ISD.
The future groom, also of Zorn, is a graduate of Canyon High School and Texas A&M University. He is an accounts manager at Performance Truck in Buda.
The couple will wed at 4 p.m., Nov. 23, 2019 at Beneath the Oaks in Midfield.
