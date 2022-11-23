The best way to keep warm is keeping active, and shoppers looking to put a dent into their Christmas shopping lists can keep plenty active as the Shop Hop returns.

Twenty-five local shops selling everything from cookies to jewelery to services are participating in the 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29 event encouraging shoppers to buy local and keep both revenue and tax in the community.

