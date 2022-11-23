The best way to keep warm is keeping active, and shoppers looking to put a dent into their Christmas shopping lists can keep plenty active as the Shop Hop returns.
Twenty-five local shops selling everything from cookies to jewelery to services are participating in the 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29 event encouraging shoppers to buy local and keep both revenue and tax in the community.
“The Shop Hop was started in 2009 to stimulate local holiday shopping, and add a fun day for everyone to get out with their friends, family, enjoy refreshments and kick off the holiday shopping season,” Chamber President Rebecca Munos said.
After 14 years of encouraging the community to shop local, city officials are proud of the event that draws customers into local shops.
“This is a huge shopping day and every year has grown larger. We are anticipating a big day for our participants and wish them much success. Last year there were ... 1,600 purchases for a Tuesday ... that is huge,” Munos said.
Shop Hop has become a local staple in residents’ shopping experience and has run even through trying times in El Campo.
“Even during the pandemic, the Shop Hop was still faithfully held, this may have been the most important year to sustain local shopping and lift spirits with the merchants and shoppers alike,” Munos said.
Purchases made at the retailers offer buyers have a chance at winning prizes for just doing their Christmas shopping.
Retailers participating this year are: 3 in 1 Fitness, Amy’s Cookie Company, Blue Creek Market, DNJ Designs, Executive Stitches, Floral Gardens, Flowers etc. & Gifts, Gerberman Jewelers, Gillen Pest Control, Heavenly Helpers, Holy Cow Emporium, Millhouse Furniture, Preferida de Monterrey, Ruby & Yaya, Shabby Chic Boutique, Shabby Chic 2.0, Southern Belle Boutique, Station 71 Salon, Sylvan Learning Center, The Shed, The Shot Spot 1 and 2, The Wooden Floor and United Ag.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.