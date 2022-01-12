The Gulf Coast Rice Producers Conference will be held Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022 at the El Campo Civic Center, 2350 N. Mechanic. The annual conference brings together representatives and patrons from Matagorda, Jackson, Wharton and Colorado counties to hear speakers and presentations pertinent to all topics involved in rice agriculture and production in our area. Doors open at 8 a.m. and the event is open to the public. Try the below listed recipe, shared by Susan Swanson, to get excited and inventive about rice dishes just in time for the conference.
Cinnamon Rice Pudding
Ingredients:
3 cups cooked medium grain rice
3 cups milk
1/2 cup sugar
1/4 cup butter
2 cinnamon sticks
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
ground cinnamon (optional, to taste)
whipped cream (optional, to taste)
Step 1: Combine rice, milk, sugar, butter, and cinnamon sticks in a 2 quart saucepan. Cook over medium heat until thick and creamy (about 20 - 25 minutes), stirring frequently.
Step 2: Remove from heat; remove cinnamon sticks and stir in vanilla. Sprinkle with ground cinnamon and top with whipped cream if desired.
