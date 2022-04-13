AUSTIN—Today, Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush announced that the famed Alamo Defender David Crockett has earned his title as 2022 Top Texan. Crockett narrowly surpassed the “Queen of Tejano Music” Selena Quintanilla in the final round of voting, garnering 55% of votes cast.
“Across the Lone Star State, Texans continue to show reverence for the brave Alamo Defenders and honor their legacies by voting for David Crockett as their Top Texan,” said Commissioner Bush. “As one of the most revered Defenders, Crockett earned his place in Texas history when he made the ultimate sacrifice during the Battle of the Alamo, and we are forever grateful for his service and that of the other nearly 200 Defenders. I thank everyone who took the time to participate in the tournament this year and look forward to the continued success of the Save Texas History program.”
The Save Texas History program’s 2022 Top Texan Tournament began on March 2, coinciding with Texas Independence Day and Texas History Month. This year, more than 4,300 total votes were cast in the month-long bracket style tournament.
Crockett lived, fought, and died in a manner that was larger-than-life and represented the Lone Star State’s rugged individualism and can-do attitude. Throughout his life he was a natural leader, serving three terms in the U.S. Congress representing Tennessee. He was also a highly skilled frontiersman who hunted in the unforgiving North American wilderness and told riveting tales of his adventures.
After Crockett lost his bid for re-election to the U.S. Congress, he would make his way to Texas where he volunteered to serve in the Voluntary Auxiliary Corps and was assigned to the garrison at the Alamo. This decision would lead to his death on March 6, 1836, but like his fellow Defenders, he made the ultimate sacrifice in the name of freedom.
Created in 2004, the Save Texas History program is a statewide initiative to rally public support and private funding for the preservation and promotion of the historic maps and documents housed in the GLO Archives, and serves as a resource for teaching and digitizing Texas history. If you would like to donate to the Save Texas History program to adopt a document or collection, assist with archival acquisitions, develop educational programs, or support digital projects, please visit SaveTexasHistory.org.
