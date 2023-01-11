Leon Macha

The Practical Southern Gardner

The Christmas freeze created more of a dilemma for gardeners than the 2021 freeze. The February 2021 event left us with volumes of frozen plant material just prior to a coastal Texas spring. This 2022 Christmas freeze left us with damaged plants and eight weeks of winter ahead.

You all are aware of how unpredictable our weather can be.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.