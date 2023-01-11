The Christmas freeze created more of a dilemma for gardeners than the 2021 freeze. The February 2021 event left us with volumes of frozen plant material just prior to a coastal Texas spring. This 2022 Christmas freeze left us with damaged plants and eight weeks of winter ahead.
You all are aware of how unpredictable our weather can be.
The degree of plant injury after this shorter, super-windy freeze is more severe than the longer 2021 event. Roses took more of a beating this time. They are normally freeze durable. The logic behind all the damage is the very mild temperatures and abundant moisture leading up to the sudden temperature drop. Little to no acclimation preparing the plants for winter.
Now, the real problem. Shrubs like roses and various hedges are sprouting new buds because the plants have been fooled into thinking winter is over. Warm days and mild nights have triggered growth.
New growth and a future freeze are a terrible mix.
Our best bet is to hope and pray for a uniformly cool remaining winter. The winter/spring of 2022 accumulated 650 hours of chilling (hours of temperature below 45F), compared to our normal 500 hours. Plants loved it and we enjoyed a very colorful spring bloom and growth cycle.
What to do now? There are tropical / semi-tropical plants that normally freeze and melt to the ground. Those can safely be sent to the dump now. Ginger, Lily of the Nile, Amaryllis, Daylilies, ornamental grasses, etc.
Shrubby plants are more difficult to evaluate.
Pruning those is best left until mid to late February when we get a better feeling for future weather.
When farmers start planting corn is a perfect time to prune. It’s the return of warm days and mild nights.
That time of year is when you can prune as severely as you dare. My favorite comment at that time is that ‘You can get away with murder’ with your pruning saw and shears. It’s the prime time for successful plant recovery. Do not delay.
The recovery gets more difficult by the day as the hot season arrives.
Study your landscape. Identify your ugly plants. Mark your calendar with your pruning plans.
Remember that Junipers are the exception. Hard pruning kills.
– Leon Macha of El Campo, the Practical Southern Gardener, is an arborist - horticulturist with decades of experience.
