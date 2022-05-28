Are you ready!? The El Campo Branch Library is READY! Summer programs are on the way.
Patrons may start enrolling in the reading programs for everyone Wednesday. Is the staff excited? Excited doesn’t even begin to describe how happy we are. Programs and prizes, readers from every age group. Entertainers and crafts. Staff has been preparing for months now and we hope everyone chooses to participate. There is something for everyone.
This year’s theme is Oceans of Possibilities and the staff is geared up to offer just that to our patrons.
On June 1, the library will kick off the children’s summer reading program with a fun-filled morning. From 10 to 11:30 a.m., there will be a balloon artist, face painting and other booths to visit. Pick up a “passport” when you come in and take it to the different booths. You will receive a stamp at each booth and when you are done, you will drop your passport into a drawing for great door prizes.
All patrons, no matter the age, will be able to sign up for the reading programs beginning on June 1. For adults, the requirement to enter the drawing for the adult prizes is to simply read three books, beginning June 1. Patrons have until July 31 to turn in their reading logs for the great adult prizes to be given away.
Young adults from ages 11-16 are eligible for the reading program geared towards their age readers. Their game board varies a little from the younger children’s game board. Prizes for this age group include gift cards and gift certificates and the top prize of a $100 Visa card.
The children aged 3-10 will have their traditional game board. You read for 15 minutes and then color a shell. After you mark 10 shells, you receive prizes. You may receive four different sets of prizes for reading a total of 10 hours.
For the younger ones in this age category that don’t read yet, someone older may read to them and mark their chart for each library book they listen to. Top prizes for this age group are Android tablets or notebooks or bicycles.
The youngsters, ages 6 months to 2 years, will do the same game board with the shells but they (or their grown-ups) will mark their chart for each book read to them. This age group has their own prizes that are age appropriate. There will be a drawing at the end of the summer for children completing their game boards in this age group for a tricycle or a hand-made child’s quilt.
This year the library has added a new reading program designed with special needs friends and patrons in mind. If someone has a learning disability and the regular programs seem a bit daunting, be sure to ask about the Special Friends reading program for the summer. Special prizes have been selected for these readers. This program is made possible by generous donations in memory of Louis Buzek, husband of librarian Ruthie Buzek.
There are several in-person programs scheduled for the library during the month of June. Attendance will be limited to 50 people per show but there will be a show at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.. Favorite entertainers, Mad Science, Magician John O’Bryant and Captain Jack are scheduled to be at the Library. In addition to the kick-off program on June 1 there will be two additional special events.
Toddler Preschool Storytime will once again be held in the Mayor’s room on Wednesday mornings at 10:15 and is for all children ages six months to five years.
Arts ‘n Crafts will be held on Friday mornings from 9:30 to 11 a.m., or until supplies are all gone. Children may do the project at the library or take it home, unless otherwise noted (Several projects are in the library only).
All activities at the library are free. There are many special events scheduled to entertain and delight young patrons. The reading programs are set up and ready. Prizes are available for all readers.
Be sure to stop by the Library, located at 200 W. Church in El Campo, and pick up a schedule of events. If you have questions or comments, feel free to call the library at 979-543-2362 and talk to any staff member. Schedules of events are ready to pick up and post on your refrigerator so you don’t miss a single one.
Fun and exciting events are waiting for you at the El Campo Branch Library this summer. Don’t miss out on the great stuff everyone will be talking about. It’s a cool place to be, the library. Cool and free. Fun and exciting. See you soon!
