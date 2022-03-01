The Wharton County Youth Fair is one month closer to “Bringing Back the Fun!”
This year’s concert line up includes Read Southall Band, Josh Ward and opening act Bubba Westly. Tickets can be purchased by visiting https://www.whartoncountyyouthfair.org/p/tickets--deals.
Season pass holders and exhibitors with arm bands will be allowed in for no additional charge.
Tuesday work nights continue, and don’t forget about the county-wide work day on Saturday, March 26. Wear your work clothes; bring your gloves, cleaning supplies and a positive attitude. A list will be emailed to 4-H leaders and FFA advisors. This will be a fun day of coming together to work for a common cause and ensure the success of the fair.
Entry forms for the Shuffleboard, Washers and Corn Hole tournaments are online, as well as Family Fun Night entry forms. Limited spots left open so don’t delay!
The Sale Committee has decided only the grand and reserve grand animals will be brought into the hall for the live auction. No other animals will be brought into the ring during the sale. Only exhibitors and animals allowed in the sale ring.
Many deadlines and important dates are coming up. Watch the website and Facebook page for reminders.
Important Dates to Remember
Tuesday, March 1
Little Miss/Mister contestant/parent meeting – 6 p.m. Director’s Room.
Princess contestant/parent meeting – 6:30 p.m. Director’s Room.
Thursday, March 3
Jr. Miss & Queen contestant/parent meeting – 6:30 p.m. Director’s Room.
Publicity photos will be taken at ALL pageant meetings.
Friday, March 4
Ag Day Scholarship application due in the Fair office. Click here for more information.
Tuesday, March 8
Bucket Calf deadline - $10 entry fee.
Open to youth ages 5 to 8 as of Jan 1, 2022.
Thursday, March 10
Family Fun Night entry forms & fees due.
Creative Arts exhibitor entry tag pick up.
Crescent Hall 4 to 6 p.m.
Friday, March 11
Broiler pick up, time to be announced.
Monday, March 21
Rabbit entries due - $30/exhibitor
Tattooing will take place from 4:30 to 6 p.m. in Crescent Hall.
All entry forms are available on the website. Don’t forget, these forms must be signed by the exhibitor, parent/guardian and FFA/4-H leader.
Also we must have a release of liability on file for each exhibitor. First-time exhibitors must also turn in a completed W-9 form. All forms are available on the web site: https://www.whartoncountyyouthfair.org/p/exhibitors.
