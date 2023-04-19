The Taiton Extension Education Club met Wednesday, April 12, at DSG Nursery. Debra Petersen presented a program on flowering plants, their placement and care. Brunch was provided by the nursery.
Georgia Henderson reported on winners of a quilt and other prizes in the Wharton County Extension Education Association drawing. TEEC and the Bluebonnet Club make up the association.
