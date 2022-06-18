How did I get here? That’s a question I’ve often asked myself throughout the years and the answer always depends on the situation. How did I get here - in Texas? How did I get here - as an editor for the El Campo Leader-News? I think it has to do with loving to tell stories.
I have worked in the newspaper industry for more than 14 years and I’ve worked in graphic design for more than 45 years. Originally, I’m a Yankee from Fall River, Massachusetts who fell in love, 24 years ago, with the woman I married who lived in Austin at the time. Her family hailed from Wharton, and from Newgulf when she was a child, and we now live in Boling.
I visited Austin in 1997 and landed a job in the newly christened e-commerce field. I built websites, created multimedia, produced some print work and worked as creative director for dot-com startups for a while. Then, the bubble burst on the dot-com market and I looked for work other than on the world-wide-web.
We moved around a bit, living in Wimberley, Silver City, New Mexico, and San Marcos, before ultimately moving back to Boling to assist some of my wife’s family with health issues. When life went back to normal for the family, we decided to stay and have been living in Boling since 2008. That year I landed a job at the Wharton Journal-Spectator as a sales rep, but quickly became their production manger.
As production manager I had a great time building ads and laying out pages. When things changed at the paper, I moved on to the Fort Bend Herald in Rosenberg and became a paginator for close to a year before accepting a position as production manager for them. I worked publishing a daily newspaper and producing four to six magazines per month for the Herald. Things changed and I left to work for myself for a while.
During a tough time at the Leader-News, when quite a few people were out due to the pandemic, I was hired as a temporary production person and I really enjoyed working with the people there. The publisher asked if I’d be interested in working on a steady basis for the Leader-News and the rest is history.
I accepted the position as Lifestyle Editor because it meant I wouldn’t always be behind a desk producing work, I would get to go out and meet people, hear their stories and tell their tales. After struggling for business and working alone, from home, during the pandemic, working with the staff at the Leader-News was a blessing. I often tell Shannon, our publisher, that she helped me a lot more than just giving me a job - she made me part of their family.
I’m new to the writing and editing, but I’ve been a bullshooter for a long time and I like to tell my own stories now and again. What I look forward to is sharing your stories.
The newspaper is the lifeblood of a community and there are so many things going on that need to be shared, and should be shared, including your stories. Contact me at 979-543-3363 or lifestyle@leader-news.com if there’s something going on, an event, etc. and I’ll do my best to get out there and cover it. Sometimes I can’t cover all the stories or leads that come my way - we are still a small paper, but I will make every effort to get out there and meet the people of this community and share their stories with the rest of us.
