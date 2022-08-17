Few things are as delicious and refreshing as watermelon on a warm day. Watermelon grows quite readily in summer and is often ready to pick after three months of growing time. Harvesters look for a pale buttery yellow spot on the bottom of watermelon (the ground spot), indicating ripeness. However, shoppers can do their part and pick perfect watermelon at the store. The fruit should be firm, symmetrical and free from bruises, cuts or dents. The melon also should be heavy, as it is comprised of 92 percent water.
Most people immediately think of watermelon as a sweet snack or as a palate cleanser after an evening meal, but watermelon is equally at home in savory dishes as it is in sweet offerings. You may enjoy this recipe for “Zesty Watermelon Chicken Salad Tortilla Cups” courtesy of The National Watermelon Promotion Board and recipe author Shannon Kohn. This is a great warm weather meal that looks impressive and is both cool and filling for summer entertaining.
