Each year on Holy Saturday during the Easter Vigil, thousands are baptized into the Catholic Church in the U.S. Parishes welcome these catechumens as new Catholics through the Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults. Congratulations to the catechumens and their families as they received their sacraments of Baptism and Confirmation. We also congratulate the candidates who received the sacrament of Holy Communion.
We begin with the Service of Light, which includes the blessing of the new fire and the Paschal candle, which symbolizes Jesus, the Light of the World. The second part consists of the Liturgy of the Word with a series of scripture readings. After the Liturgy of the Word, the catechumens are presented to the parish community, who pray for them with the Litany of the Saints. Next, the priest blesses the water, placing the Easter or Paschal candle into the baptismal water. Those seeking Baptism then renounce sin and profess their faith after which they are baptized with the priest pronouncing the words, “I baptize you in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit.” They are presented candles lighted from the Paschal Candle. They are then Confirmed by the priest or bishop who lays hands on their heads, and invokes the outpouring of the Holy Spirit. He then anoints them with the oil called Sacred Chrism. At Communion, the newly baptized receive the Eucharist, Christ’s body and blood, for the first time.
Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults (RCIA) is an established program found in the Catholic Church which assists individuals who desire to become Catholic, or complete their sacraments, persons in need of baptism, persons baptized in another Christian tradition who desire to become Catholic and persons baptized Catholic in need of First Communion and or Confirmation. Families seeking sacraments please call the parish office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.