They ask for toys, but items are going to children from babies to teens, so it’s going to take more than that.
The little ones often the easiest. They prefer the toys, the stuffed animals, games and the like. The teens like electronics, make-up and more. It’s all needed for Christmas gifts.
“We don’t do anything outside Wharton County, everything stays local,” said Steve Lyford, Wharton County Toys For Tots coordinator, asking El Campo Rotarians for help Thursday afternoon.
Just in Wharton County, the organization distributed 8,325 toys last year to 2,123 children representing more than 200 families (up to 10 little ones per family).
Most of those items, requested to be valued at under $30 each, come directly from caring people in the community who provide new, unwrapped items at boxes scattered throughout the county including the Toys For Tots drop off box at the El Campo Leader-News, 203 E. Jackson.
Toys For Toys also collects cash which is used to buy items for children.
“Our goal is every kid gets three gifts,” Lyford said, adding volunteers also try to make sure each child gets a book, stocking stuffers and something like a board game so little ones and family members can interact.
Items need to be unwrapped because once boxes are collected on Friday Dec. 9, all will be sorted by type and age appropriateness. The next day, parents of recipient children will be allowed to “shop” available items picking out what is closest to their child’s wish list.
Gifts are divided into five age group categories from infant to teen.
If there are any leftover toys once the distribution to parents is complete those items are donated to programs like CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates), group homes, CPS, Crisis Center and the like.
The national program has delivered more than 627 million toys to youngsters over the last 75 years in an effort first envisioned by a California U.S. Marine Corps reserve unit director and later adopted by the commandant.
Upcoming local Toys For Toys programs include a car show from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday Nov. 12 at the Sutherlands parking lot in El Campo and the El Campo Christmas parade on Thursday, Dec. 1 where Cub Scouts will be collecting for Toys For Tots before and during the parade.
Other El Campo sites with Toys For Tots collection boxes include El Campo City Hall, 305 E. Jackson; the El Campo Police Department, 1011 West Loop, Wharton County Electric Cooperative, 1815 E. Jackson; and an assortment of retail establishments throughout town.
In Wharton, boxes are set up at the library, 1920 N. Fulton; Wharton County Sheriff’s Department, 315 E. Elm; and St. John’s Lutheran Church, 614 Pecan; along with a small selection of shops.
East Bernard, Hungerford and Louise also have at least one drop off site.
