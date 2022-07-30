On May 24, 2022, Garrett and Ashley Rod, of El Campo, welcomed their baby girl, Lillian Denise Rod, into the world.
Lillian Denise was born at Methodist Hospital Sugar Land and weighed 5 pounds, 9 ounces. She was welcomed home by 8-year old brother, Parker Rod and 5-year old sister, Vivian Rod.
