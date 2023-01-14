When He Spoke, They Listened

Martin Luther King delivers his famous “I Have A Dream” speech in Washington D.C., addressing participants in the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom in Aug. 28, 1963 on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial.

Few individuals in American history have made an impact as sizable as Martin Luther King Jr. King wore many hats throughout his life, from minister to activist to scholar, leaving behind a legacy that is worthy of celebration.

Though King was assassinated before he even reached his 40th birthday, his life was filled with many notable events. Many of those events positively affected, and continue to affect, the lives of millions of others.

