While the Ricebirds have been crushing it on the football field, the El Campo High School STARS Fall production is looking to score a touchdown of its own with the award-winning smash hit centered around fame, fortune and murder that has been adapted for local stage in Chicago: High School Edition.
In this production, ECHS STARS comprise the cast of a musical centered around murderess Roxie Hart, played by sophomore Juliana Vasquez.
Hart, who after being arrested for orchestrating and committing the murder of her faithless lover, must navigate the court system on her route to acquittal. She secures the help of famous, master of media manipulation defense lawyer, Billy Flynn, played by junior Jaylin Hawkins, all at the expense of hapless husband Amos, played by junior, Mason Sabrsula. Hart cannot keep the wool over her faithful, but misguided husband’s eyes though and her plan inevitably falls apart when he suspects he’s been duped, leaving her to serve her time on death row.
Hart joins forces with a self-serving murderess, Velma Kelly, played by senior Briana Shanks, after vying against her for the spotlight and headlines. Together they race in their quest for fame and freedom.
While this production is developed to be a flexible, more age-appropriate adaptation of the well known original Chicago, the themes within still contain violence and murder and are not recommended for young audiences.
Chicago: High School Edition is based on the original play by Bob Fosse and Fred Ebb with music by John Kander and lyrics by J.Fred Ebb. Script adaptation by Maurine Dallas Watkins and David Thompson.
This production is a collaboration between high school theater director David Otradovsky and choir director Larry Williams. Choreography duties are shared between assistant director Katrese Skinner and student choreographer senior Cambrie Priesmeyer.
See this dramatic exhibition of murder, mayhem and dancing at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, and Saturday, Nov. 20 at the ECHS Auditorium. Doors will open at 6:30 both evenings.
Tickets go on sale this week and may be purchased from any STARS student, the ECHS office or the ECISD business office. They will also be sold at the door. Tickets are $8 for students and senior citizens and $10 for adult admission.
