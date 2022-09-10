Certified horticulturist and arborist Leon Macha likes to call himself a “lazy gardener.” He seems like a busy man to be calling himself lazy, but he explains, “anything I can do to make my work easier, that’s what I do.”

Macha addressed a group of almost 30, gathered to ask questions and listen for gardening tips to make their own lives easier at the El Campo Library Thursday. Circulation librarian Donna Merta encouraged attendees to send in questions via e-mail.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.