Not many people complain of having too much candy at the holidays, especially Halloween, but if you do have candy in excess, there’s an easy, charitable way to turn your candy into cash.
HealthyWage kicks off ‘Cash for Candy’ program allowing any individual in the U.S. to donate their excess, unwanted and unopened candy, get directly paid for it and, in doing so, support American troops overseas.
It's pretty simple: ship your candy to Operation Shoebox, and they will pay you $10 for each pound of candy that you ship (up to 10 pounds/$100). HealthyWage is offering up to $10,000 in total payouts.
Through the initiative, any individual can donate their excess, unwanted and unopened candy to Operation Shoebox on or before Nov. 22.
HealthyWage uses cash prizes to challenge people to loose weight in a healthy way. They let you make a personalized bet on your own weight loss and provide weight loss and step challenges for everyone. Find out more at www.healthywage.com.
Operation Shoebox was founded in 2003 by military mom, Mary Harper, to provide hands-on support for troops deployed overseas and returning home.
The program sends on average 350 and 400 care packages a week with items such as coffee, socks, toothpaste, letters of encouragement (and candy).
In addition to supporting troops overseas, they also host fundraisers and collect supplies for homeless veterans in need. Learn more at www.operationshoebox.com.
