Not many people complain of having too much candy at the holidays, especially Halloween, but if you do have candy in excess, there’s an easy, charitable way to turn your candy into cash.

HealthyWage kicks off ‘Cash for Candy’ program allowing any individual in the U.S. to donate their excess, unwanted and unopened candy, get directly paid for it and, in doing so, support American troops overseas.

