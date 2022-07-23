I have spent the last four decades researching scripture, visiting libraries, traveling to Christian sites and conversing with people about a simple way to explain Christianity.
This is the first question I received.
Q: Your latest sermons have been on parables.
Do you think parables are valid today to get Christian ideas understood? Would the parable stories be different today (more modern setting)? What would be the audience? How do we the message to the non-churchgoer?
A: Throughout human history stories have always been a way of communicating. Before writing there were cave drawings, totem poles, and walking sticks with characters carved in them. Dance was also a form of communicating history. These were for tribal story tellers who could tell the story of their people from generation to generation.
Even today we tend to remember a good story over a simple explanation. We can look at the money that the entertainment industry makes and see this in our culture. Parables were stories with a divine message. Christ used parables to give the general audience a clear understanding of God, Himself, the Holy Spirit and ourselves.
The Bible has been the doctrine of the Church, (believers in Christ), since 150 A.D. A good preacher will read from the Bible and then seek to:
a. Explain the historical context of the passage.
b. Explain the divine meaning that Christ intended.
c. Explain how the story Christ told is relevant today.
I do think if Christ were walking the earth today his parables would be relevant to our culture and his audience would be the same since he could command miracles, which drew anyone and everyone out to witness this action and to hear what he had to say. We must remember that Christ was on public display.
For the Christian and non- Christian the parable would be currently relatable but the core meaning and message would be the same: God, Christ, the Holy Spirit and how it all relates to our human condition.
Every human being cannot fully begin to live with joy and peace until they have answered within themselves these questions:
a. How did I get here?
b. What should I do here?
c. Where am I ultimately going?
Myself, I like to read a parable and then recall an incident in which a time in my life made me ponder the same situation. The parable has not achieved its purpose until the audience has put themselves into it on a current level.
God Bless us all.
Rev. James L. White is an ordained minister serving more than 36 years and is the pastor at First Christian Church in El Campo.
To have your question answered, please submit your inquiry to lifestyle@leader-news.com, or visit our website and submit your question using the news submission form.
