Quilting is an art form for some, a hobby for others, but for the El Campo Casual Quilters it is also a calling. These quilters are part of a guild that makes all of their quilted creations for charity organizations and they participate in the Quilts of Valor project to honor veterans of war.

Carolyn Kelly started the El Campo Casual Quilters guild 20 years ago with five-10 members, and has grown to almost 40 quilters today.

