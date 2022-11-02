Quilting is an art form for some, a hobby for others, but for the El Campo Casual Quilters it is also a calling. These quilters are part of a guild that makes all of their quilted creations for charity organizations and they participate in the Quilts of Valor project to honor veterans of war.
Carolyn Kelly started the El Campo Casual Quilters guild 20 years ago with five-10 members, and has grown to almost 40 quilters today.
“This is our first year donating to Quilts of Valor, but we donate quilts and tote-bags to every charitable organization in El Campo,” Kelly said.
Casual Quilters donates quilts and tote-bags to organizations like Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) and the Crisis Center, pillow cases and quilts to Wounded Warriors and baby quilts and tote-bags to organizations such as Gabriel’s Project.
Quilts of Valor is a national charitable organization that started in 2003 gifting high-quality quilts to veterans. They have given a total of 323,574 quilts – 20,862 this year alone. Each quilt is a work of art and Kelly shares the art of quilting with guild members.
“People are always surprised at how much goes into the production of quilts, and educating new quilters is a big part of our guild work.”
Quilting involves joining a minimum of three layers of fabric together, stitching them manually with a needle and thread, or mechanically with a sewing machine or a specialized longarm-quilter. Historically, quilts were made to keep people warm by layering fabric and batting material, but today, many quilts are created as works of art. Quilts of Valor quilts have a very special purpose of comforting those who may need comforting the most.
“I was a friend of the original founder of Quilts of Valor, Catherine Roberts,” Kelly said. Roberts founded the organization when her son was deployed to Iraq. She had an actual dream of seeing a young man sitting on a bed and had a feeling of his “utter despair.” She then saw him wrapped in a quilt, and from that, Roberts said, “The message of my dream was: Quilts equal Healing.”
“Some of our guild members have never quilted before, some are experienced quilters when they join. All of them teach and learn techniques and tools together, for a good cause,” Kelley said.
Quilts take time to make, and some of them can be as large as 12-feet square. Some parts of the quilting is still done by hand, and some of the older members have been making quilts for so long, they remember a time before expensive machines came about.
“Some women started out using cardboard from old cereal boxes and cut the fabric by hand - now they use rotary cutters and mats - very sharp rotary cutters - that make the task a little easier,” Kelly said.
Quilts have backings and batting that needed to be hand-threaded, now there are fancy quilting machines that cost $20-30 thousand and take up entire rooms.
“It can cost $100 or more to ‘quilt’ the fabric by machine, and that does not include the cost of the fabric, thread and the overall designing of the quilt,” Kelly said.
This year, five quilts were donated to Quilts of Valor recipients, and the next quilts will be donated in February 2023.
El Campo Casual Quilters meets at the Northside Center, 707 Fahrenthold. They meet at 9 a.m. on the first Wednesday of each month. Annual membership is $12. Guests are always welcome. Contact J Miranda at jam88dam@sbcglobal.net for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.