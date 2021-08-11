Wharton County 4-H held its annual awards ceremony Tuesday, July 27 at Crescent Hall. The banquet is held every year to recognize 4-H members and leaders for their achievements over the past year. There were 150 attendees at the banquet to applaud the award recipients. This year, 70 Wharton County 4-Hers received awards for their projects in food and nutrition, clothing and textiles, livestock, leadership, shooting sports and their county fair projects.
Awards were given for Bronze, Silver and Gold Stars; the I Dare You Award and the Capital Farm Credit Award.
Bronze, Silver & Gold Star
The Bronze Star is the highest level of achievement a junior 4-H member can receive. Winners this year were Kayden Kunz and Lily Schoeneberg of Louise.
The Silver Star, the highest level of achievement an intermediate 4-H member can receive, went to Abby Wallis and Emily Glaze of El Campo.
The highest level of achievement a senior 4-H member can receive went to Gold Star recipients Davis Coldeway of East Bernard and Harleigh Strack of Wharton. In addition to receiving an award buckle, they also received a Texas flag that was flown over the Texas Capital. The flags were donated by Representative Phil Stephenson.
I Dare You Award
The I Dare You award was presented to Haley Tupa and Leslie Zahn of El Campo. The I Dare You Award was started in 1941 by William Danforth, founder of the Ralston Purina Company. He offers the challenge: dare to be one’s best, to live a four-fold life, and to serve others. In a quote from the I Dare You Book, Danforth writes, “I Dare You, whoever you are, to share with others the fruit of your daring. Catch a passion for helping others and richer life will come back to you.”
Capital Farm Credit Award
Capital Farm Credit recognizes 4-H members who have a strong passion for the agricultural community. This year they presented two 4-H members, Emily Glaze of El Campo and Myla Mahalitc of East Bernard, with a $100 scholarship.
Trailblazer Leadership Award
The Trailblazer Leadership Award was presented to Jackie Watz of El Campo. This award recognizes individuals who are strong leaders of the 4-H program who continually persevere and are unwavering in the face of adversity.
Opportunity Scholarship
Recognition was also given to Texas 4-H Opportunity scholarship award winner Taylor Watz. During the Texas 4-H celebration Night on June 9, more than $2.2 million dollars in scholarships were awarded through the Texas 4-H Youth Development Foundation. Watz, a Wharton County 4-H 2021 graduating senior, was awarded a $20,000 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo scholarship.
Other Scholarships
The Wharton County 4-H Parents and Adult Leaders Association also awarded three $300 scholarships to seniors Davis Coldeway of East Bernard, Watz and Lana Foyt of Wharton.
Incoming Officers
At the conclusion of the banquet, the 2020-2021 Wharton County 4-H Council Officers transfered their office to the newly elected 2021-2022 Wharton County 4-H Council Officers. They are President – Emily Glaze of El Campo, First Vice President – Riley Wallis of El Campo, Second Vice President – Madelyn Glaze of El Campo, Third Vice President – Kasey Burns of El Campo, Secretary – Myla Mahalitc of East Bernard, Reporter – Harleigh Strack of El Campo, Health and Safety Officer – Kayla Strack of El Campo and Parliamentarian – Leslie Zahn of El Campo.
Enrollment for the 2021-2022 4-H year will begin Wednesday, Sept. 1.
Those interested in joining a 4-H Club should contact Laura Reyna at 979-532-3310 or lereyna@ag.tamu.edu for a list of clubs.
