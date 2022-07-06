Helping Hands Ministry gave thanks to Wharton County Electric Coop for a generous donation of $1,000. “We thank you for your continuous support.” Shown presenting the check is GM/CEO Gary Raybon (left), Ann Strarup, founder of Helping Hands Ministry and Selena Delapena, presenter. The organization also thanks Shelly Schulz, Communications Specialist at WCEC (not pictured).
