On Tuesday, May 17, 7-12 grade El Campo High School students in the AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) program were honored and celebrated for their efforts in academics, community service and extracurricular activities at the high school auditorium.
Each year teachers in the AVID program select three students who go above and beyond what is required of them and award one student the AVIE (Advancement Via Individual Excellence) award and two students with the GRIT (Growth, Resilience, Integrity and Tenacity) award. The celebration also recognizes seniors who are leaving the program, awarding some with scholarships. Nine AVID seniors received a scholarship this year. The seniors also receive an AVID collar to be worn over their gown at graduation and sign a commitment letter for attending a college of their choice for the next year.
Though the seniors are the highlight of the celebration, they take the time to recognize and celebrate a teacher of their choice who has also gone above and beyond for them, helping them by bringing them one step closer to achieving their goals.
The Advancement Via Individual Determination program is a college readiness system designed to prepare all students for college, career and other postsecondary choices. Schools partnering with AVID receive professional development and recourses, as well as ongoing support to ensure a lasting impact on student success. AVID is not “one more thing to do” for students. The development and resources provided align with school goals to accelerate and enhance the work that is already being done.
Approximately 95% of AVID high school graduates enroll in college with more than 63% enrolled in four year colleges. AVID graduates persist in college at an 85% rate. Students in the program commit themselves to improvement and preparation for college.
