The Wharton County Czech Heritage Society met at Taiton Community Center for their quarterly meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7, with 42 members in attendance.
A hamburger supper, grilled at the hall by Bryan and Rory Petty, was served with sides and desserts furnished by members. After the meal, the meeting was opened by President Danny Hughes leading the Pledge of Allegiance and a moment of silence for deceased members.
After roll call, Secretary Susan Harrison read the last meeting’s minutes. Hughes introduced new members Kathy and Curtis Lutringer and gave the treasurer’s report in place of deceased member, Bill Raley. He reported that Frank Milder is the new interim treasurer, until his signature can be filed at the bank. Andy Waligura gave his report on scholarship recipients and read their winning essays on “How Czech Heritage has affected me.” It is no longer required to be of Czech descent to win. Two scholarships were awarded to Mason Crist of East Bernard and Dillon Petrosky of Boling.
Copies of by-laws were passed out, Hughes discussed changes and asked for a vote which passed. He reminded club members of Youth & Family Day, to be held in LaGrange at the Czech Center on June 25. The chapter is providing lunches for attendees. A genealogy meeting will be held at the center on July 25. More information can be read online.
Birthdays for the last three months were celebrated by members singing Happy Birthday to Robert Havel, Georgia Henderson and Fred Vacek. Each received a gift. Door prizes of mason jars filled with candy were awarded and the meeting closed.
After the meeting, members played “Czech Bingo” with Diane Waligura calling out numbers in both Czech and English. The next meeting will be on Sept. 6.
