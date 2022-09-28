The old Northside School is 100 years old this year and Executive Director at Northside Center, Leanna Shimek is trying to find members of its last graduating class.
“We’d like to see if anyone can help identify the people in the photo,” Shimek said.
The photo shows a date of May 21, 1946 with arrows penned in pointing to specific people. The arrow at the top right points to Linda Raun’s uncle Walter Duson. An arrow at the bottom left is Arliss Treybig.
Shimek says there are plans for an open house at the school in October and that getting word out - and the photograph - are important.
If you recognize anyone in the photo, please contact Shimek at the center at 979-543-6750 or email her at northside_center@yahoo.com.
