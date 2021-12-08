Jamie Limmer and Tyler Appling were united in marriage Saturday, October 16, 2021 at the Beneath The Oaks Chapel in Midfield. The ceremony was performed by Rev. C. Wayne Clement of Christ Lutheran Church, El Campo. Music for the ceremony was provided by Nathan Hand.
The bride was given in marriage by her parents, Brent Limmer of New Braunfels and Vicki Limmer of El Campo. She is a graduate of El Campo High School and Texas State University and is a Realtor with John Petty Realtors LLC, El Campo.
The groom is the son of J. Paul and Laura Appling of El Campo. He is an El Campo High School graduate and employed with JP Appling Cattle Co. of El Campo.
The bride’s sister, Jordan Limmer of El Campo, served as maid of honor. Bridesmaids included Paige Wallace of Houston, Kristi Sedlock of El Campo, Jessica Martin of Cedar Park, Brooke Wallace of Victoria, Joanna Cranek of El Campo, Erin Kutac of El Campo, Caitlin Appling of Houston, Candice Gurecky of El Maton, and Mary Wissinger of El Campo.
Briggs Kutac of El Campo and Emma Gurecky of El Maton served as flower girls.
Brother of the groom, Blake Appling was the best man. Groomsmen included Patrick Johnson of Burnet, Kyle Pool of El Campo, Will Chappell of El Campo, Lane Brandl of El Campo, and Derek Yackel of El Campo.
The ring-bearer was Wade Kutach of El Campo.
A reception followed the ceremony at the Beneath The Oaks venue with entertainment provided by Wild About Music Entertainment, Barney Douglas.
After a trip to the Bahamas, the couple will reside in El Campo.
