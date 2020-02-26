Annually, St. Philip Catholic School nominates a distinguished to be honored at the Diocesan level and this year, the Distinguished Alumni for 2020 is Marie Rod.
This award salutes alumni who have transformed their Catholic school experience into distinguished careers, service, excellence in the arts, academics, ministry within the church or service for the community and/or to the Diocese of Victoria community. Recipients must also possess the highest standards of integrity and character which enhance the mission of the Catholic Schools of the Diocese of Victoria. The honoree’s citizenship and accomplishments serve as a model to inspire and challenge today’s students.
Since the early 1970s,. Rod has served St. Philip School in many capacities: as a teacher, a cheer and pep squad sponsor and softball coach. Later, as a parent, she served on the PTC, Booster Club, School Advisory Council and other various committees.
Now as a retired teacher, she continues to offer her time and talents serving as an in-demand substitute teacher on campus for the past 12 years. Rod graduated from St. Philip School in 1962 and received the local Distinguished Graduate Award from St. Philip Catholic School in 1997. She and husband Elmer have three children, Scott (SPS ’88), Coby (SPS ’90) and Jenna Zabodyn (SPS ’96). She is also a grandmother to seven grandchild, all who are graduates or current students of St. Philip School.
Rod retired from El Campo ISD after 30 years of service. Prior to that, she taught at St. Philip for eight years. She is active in our community as a member of the El Campo Garden Club, Wharton County Cares (Board Member), Catholic Daughters of America No. 1374, St. Philip Booster Club member, El Campo Ricebird Booster Club member, El Campo Derby Doll Booster member and St. Philip blanket ministry.
