Promoting And Preserving Texas Natural Resources

Wharton County Soil and Water Conservation District members accepted the proclamation with county dignitaries (l-r) Steven Goetsch, Commissioner Pct. 3; Mary Smith, District Clerk; Delbur Swanson, Board Member; Phillip Spenrath, County Judge; Bud Graves Pct. 2, Commissioner; Richard Zahn, Commissioner Pct. 1.

Wharton County Soil and Water Conservation District No. 342 (SWCD) has partnered with the Texas State Soil and Water Conservation Board (TSSWCB) and the Association of Texas Soil & Water Conservation Districts to highlight Soil and Water Stewardship Week and the importance of voluntary land stewardship in Texas. The statewide campaign is April 30 through May 7, 2023, and the focus this year is “One Water.”

The Wharton County Soil and Water Conservation District Delbur Swanson Board Member, & District Clerk Mary Smith met with the Wharton County Commissioners’ Court on April 11, 2023 to sign the Soil Stewardship Week Proclamation.

