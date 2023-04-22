Wharton County Soil and Water Conservation District No. 342 (SWCD) has partnered with the Texas State Soil and Water Conservation Board (TSSWCB) and the Association of Texas Soil & Water Conservation Districts to highlight Soil and Water Stewardship Week and the importance of voluntary land stewardship in Texas. The statewide campaign is April 30 through May 7, 2023, and the focus this year is “One Water.”
The Wharton County Soil and Water Conservation District Delbur Swanson Board Member, & District Clerk Mary Smith met with the Wharton County Commissioners’ Court on April 11, 2023 to sign the Soil Stewardship Week Proclamation.
This campaign aims to bring more awareness and support to voluntary land stewardship because the way Texans manage resources on private lands directly impacts natural resources. Wharton County SWCD No. 342 is proud to collaborate with conservation partners across Texas to promote the importance of natural resource conservation.
Your local SWCD can work with you to develop a conservation plan for your farm or ranch to improve water quality and quantity while providing resources on responsible natural resource management. These voluntary plans can be tailored to meet the conservation needs and goals of each individual landowner.
Since 1939, the TSSWCB and Soil and Water Conservation Districts (SWCD) across Texas have been working to encourage the wise and productive use of natural resources. The goal is to ensure the availability of those resources for future generations, so that the needs of all Texans can be met in a manner that promotes a clean, healthy environment and strong economic growth.
Watersheds come in all shapes and sizes, covering every inch of the Earth. A watershed is an area of land that channels rainfall and snowmelt to creeks, streams, and rivers, eventually leading to outflow points such as reservoirs, bays, and oceans. Those bodies of water are all connected, so every drop that falls on Earth becomes a part of One Water.
At 268,597 square miles, Texas is the second largest state in the nation. Within Texas’ massive acreage, there are approximately 191,228 miles of streams and rivers, more than eight million acres of inland and coastal wetlands, and more than 3 million acres of reservoirs and lakes. Every inch of land that makes up the great state of Texas is part of a watershed, which means we all live in a watershed. We are all a part of One Water.
Of all the water used in Texas, roughly 40 percent is drawn from surface water sources and 60 percent from groundwater sources. Texas shares the water in it’s watershed with neighbors, livestock, wildlife, forests, and cropland, as it is all One Water.
By 2070, the population of Texas is expected to nearly double, with the demand for water increasing by 17 percent. The supply of water from existing sources in Texas will be 11 percent smaller than it is today. If we do nothing, approximately four out of five Texans will face a water shortage in their cities and residences. There is no natural resource with greater significance for the future of Texans than One Water.
TSSWCB, SWCDs and our conservation partners are committed to working with farmers, ranchers, and forest landowners to conserve and protect the natural resources of Texas. As the population of the state continues to grow, maintaining the productivity of Texas soil and water resources becomes increasingly vital in meeting the food, fiber, and water needs for all Texans. Everyone must do their part to protect One Water.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.