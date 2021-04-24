Annually, the Diocese of Victoria Office of Catholic Schools hosts a banquet to honor one outstanding volunteer from each school. This year, St. Philip Catholic School chose Brent Bubela as the recipient of the Mother Elizabeth Ann Seton award.
Seton was the epitome of a servant of God. She established the first parochial school in the U.S. and dedicated her life to Catholic education.
As an alumni of St. Philip Catholic School, Bubela has been a very active parent volunteer, serving one past term on school advisory council and publicity committee. He has also coached volleyball and basketball.
Along with giving of his time and talent of coaching, he started the school’s athletic conditioning camps and strengthened this program with a dedicated consistency that enabled their opportunities to grow.
Bubela started the annual Jam4God live concert event to allow current students and alumni to share their musical talents all for the glory of God. The event originated with acts consisting of SPS alumni singing and playing instruments. During each concert, students were encouraged to explore their musical talents and were challenged to practice and dedicate themselves to their talents.
Brent and wife Carolyn, are raising three Pioneers, Kate ’19, Carlee ’21 and Jax ’23.
