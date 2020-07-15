Caleb Bram of Louise has claimed the Grand Champion Santa Gertrudis national title with his heifer Briggs 217 from Briggs Ranches of Victoria.
“This is my fourth national show to compete in,” he said.
The 2020 National Junior Santa Gertrudis Show was held June 21- 25 in Texarkana, Ark.
Also competing from Wharton County were his cousin, Caydi Blaha of Louise and Taylor Watz of El Campo.
Bram, a junior division exhibitor, will receive a donated heifer from Woman Hollerin’ Ranch in Sealy for winning Class 9, against 34 head, along with a belt buckle.
Santa Gertrudis is the only breed that awards class winners at a junior national show with a heifer donated from ranches across the United States. These donated heifers are awarded to all class winners in the Heifer Show and Grand Champions in the Bred and Owned, Star 5, Best of Polled and Donated Heifer Show for a total of 21 heifers.
Bram also received a belt buckle and champion banner for his division champion, commemorative picture frame and another champion banner for Grand Champion honors.
Bram also exhibited heifers in Class 5 placing 2nd, Class 8 placing sixth and in Class 9 where he placed fourth. In the Purebred Santa Gertrudis Bull Show, he showed bulls in Class 7 placing fifth, ninth and 10th. He also participated in junior division showmanship placing eighth while competing against 52 other exhibitors.
He placed first in the PowerPoint contest which is a computer generated presentation designed by the contestant and must relate to the National Junior Santa Gertrudis Association, the Junior Show or Santa Gertrudis breed in general. In the public speaking contest he placed ninth. Speeches are five to seven minutes and are agriculture or cattle ranching oriented. He also competed in the Brain Bowl contest with team members from the South Texas affiliate. This is a quiz-based competition with two teams competing head-to-head to test player’s knowledge by answering a wide variety of cattle related subjects.
Blaha, a senior division exhibitor, placed fifth in Class 8 against 40 head in the purebred heifer show. She placed second in her class in the Bred and Owned Show. Bred and owned females are those which the exhibitor has solely and continuously owned from conception until the time of the show.
Watz, a senior division exhibitor, placed eighth in showmanship against 65 other exhibitors in the senior division. She placed fifth in the photography contest. Entries in this contest must be taken by the junior member and contain Santa Gertrudis cattle or related activities. Watz was awarded first place in Class 11. She will receive a donated heifer from Schuster Farms in San Juan, Texas and was presented a belt buckle at the show. In the Best of Polled (without horns) Show she was a class qualifier. Showing in the Star 5 Show in Class 3 she placed 12th and Class 7 she placed third. Star 5 cattle are registered Santa Gertrudis crossed 50 percent with any other breed.
Cade Bram received a trophy in PeeWee Showmanship which is a non-competitive contest for children ages five to seven. This show marked one of the largest recorded with 243 exhibitors, 636 head of cattle and 12 states represented.
Debbie Townsend, Bram’s grandmother, said their family has been involved in the national show for more than four decades.
“Not only was this a huge accomplishment for Caleb, but our entire family as well,” Townsend said. “As a family, in some form or fashion, we have been attending this show each summer for the past 42 years. It is often referred to as our ‘showcation’ in the cattle world because a lot of time it is a family vacation with lots of work involved.
My sister, Caleb’s aunt and Caydi Blaha’s mom Cindy, won the first Grand Champion award in 1978. Caleb’s great-grandmother, Helen Carleston has attended all 42 shows. She and her husband John organized and managed the Brain Bowl competition. He was fundamental in the organization of the national show. He was in charge of the show ring during the show for over 20 years.”
The first National Junior Santa Gertrudis Heifer Show was held in 1978 in Brenham, Texas and has been held every year since all over the United States. Cindy (Carleston) Blaha from Louise exhibited the Grand Champion female at that show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.