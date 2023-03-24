Birding Talk

Alicia Cavazos gives a presentation on Backyard Birding, focusing on bird migration and feeding. Retired teachers will meet again Wednesday, April 5.

Texas Retired Teachers Association Wharton County met March 1, 2023, in the Wharton County Historical Museum in Wharton. President Renee Cavazos of Boling, presided at the 10:30 a.m. meeting. She led pledges to the U.S. and Texas flags.

Cavazos encouraged members to read the TRTA Voice magazine that one receives in the mail. She reminded all that TRTA Day at the state capitol is April 12, when retired teachers will bring awareness of their needs as retirees.

