Texas Retired Teachers Association Wharton County met March 1, 2023, in the Wharton County Historical Museum in Wharton. President Renee Cavazos of Boling, presided at the 10:30 a.m. meeting. She led pledges to the U.S. and Texas flags.
Cavazos encouraged members to read the TRTA Voice magazine that one receives in the mail. She reminded all that TRTA Day at the state capitol is April 12, when retired teachers will bring awareness of their needs as retirees.
“Backyard Birding” was the topic of Alicia Cavazos’s presentation. She is from San Benito and is a member of the Texas Master Naturalists and volunteers with Texas Parks and Wildlife. With her living in the Rio Grande Valley, she was able to share much information about bird migration in her picture presentation. She showed various bird feeders.
The Wharton County Unit will continue with a project to connect retired teachers to first-year teachers in this area. Stan Labay, chairman, will be soliciting funds from local financial institutions and generous individuals. WCRTA welcomes the first-year teachers to the profession and will present them with the money to help with classroom or other needs.
Dixie Waldrop, healthy living, and members exercised to “Spring Fever.” She showed some cleaning supplies that are beneficial as one works on “Spring Cleaning”.
Joy Roppolo, volunteer hours, explained what volunteer hours qualify. She reported 20,000 volunteer hours by the 73 members participated in the past year.
Carol Labay, membership, reminded all that in March, members will receive cards to update address, phone and email information, as well as directions for paying dues.
JoAnn Cowan, protective services, gave tips to show gratitude, such as saying thank you, being more compassionate, and sharing.
Allen Collins, second vice-president, shared some trivia about St. Patrick’s Day.
Members from Wharton provided door prizes. Members purchased silent auction items.
President Cavazos closed the meeting with a blessing of the meal.
The next meeting of the retired teachers will be Wednesday, April 5, 10:30 a.m., in the fellowship hall of the First United Methodist Church in East Bernard.
