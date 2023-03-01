Representing Agriculture Past And Present

Louise FFA students met State Representative Stan Kitzman in his office at the capitol in February where he showed off his high school FFA jacket. Students attending were (l-r) Evan Jacinto, Hayden Jones, Alyssa Jones, Megan Trochta, Rep. Kitzman, Artemio Alvarez, Michella Braddock, Joseph Jones and Fatima Feregrino.

 Contributed Photo

Louise FFA students toured the state capitol on Feb. 22 for their annual Day at the Capitol event.

The event is designed to educate students about the Texas capitol and career opportunities in agriculture that deal with legislation. Students also met with representatives to advocate for agricultural initiatives.

