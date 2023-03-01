Louise FFA students toured the state capitol on Feb. 22 for their annual Day at the Capitol event.
The event is designed to educate students about the Texas capitol and career opportunities in agriculture that deal with legislation. Students also met with representatives to advocate for agricultural initiatives.
Eight students of Louise FFA attended the event. The students toured the capitol building and the LBJ Presidential Library, met with various representatives from across the state, listened to a panel of career specialists speak about opportunities within the agriculture industry and learned a little more about our state's legislative process.
The FFA members met with Wharton County Representative Stan Kitzman. Kitzman, who serves on the Agriculture and Livestock Committee, met with students who had prepared questions relating to agriculture in their community and state, asking where he stands on certain issues.
The students learned Kitzman is working to defend the agricultural industry. Mr. Kitzman shared his FFA story with members and even showed them his jacket from high school.
