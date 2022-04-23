Thanks to the Beautify El Campo Extension (BEEs), staff at the El Campo Leader-News enjoyed monitoring monarch butterflies at the office as they make their annual migration north.
Staff at the newspaper counted 14 monarch chrysalis in various places along the facade on East Jackson Street last week. On the corner of Jackson and North Washington, one of the planters maintained by the BEEs contains milkweed - the only plant known, that monarchs lay eggs on.
Haley Orsak, Advertising Manager for the Leader-News let one of the butterflies stand on her finger.
“I never noticed the chrysalis before, but now that I’ve seen them I see them all over,” Orsak said.
The monarchs have been emerging from their chrysalis and they are being blown across the streets by strong winds. Most know not to interfere with nature and local flora and fauna, but sometimes you just can’t help but want to help.
Reporter Will Hedstrom, a microbiologist formerly working with the El Campo Historical Museum picked up one of the wind-tossed butterflies.
“Butterflies are beautiful creatures, sometimes they need some charity and I’m happy to help,” Hedstrom said.
The chrysalis that formed on the newspaper’s mail slot was retrieved and placed indoors to protect it from getting knocked to the ground.
A rescued chrysalis must be kept out of direct sunlight, and must be kept slightly moist with a plant mister, or dipped in clean water once a day to keep it from drying out.
The butterflies spend winter in Mexico between November and February, beginning their migration in March when their breeding season begins. The first generation of monarchs born in Mexico will reach the southern U.S. and begin laying eggs between March and April.
The offspring of the butterflies born in the south will then migrate north to lay more eggs. The second generation of monarchs born in the north will lay their eggs there. Another generation will lay their eggs in the north before a fourth generation begins the journey back to the south for the winter.
Some monarchs will breed agian in the southern states before their offspring migrate to Mexico. That makes them the fifth generation of butterflies returning to Mexico – the great-great-great grandchildren of the monarchs that made their way to the U.S.
More information on monarch butterflies and their migration can be found on the site journeynorth.org.
